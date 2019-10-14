Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
(325) 473-3131
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Heartland Baptist Church
Billy Bice Obituary
Billy Bice

San Angelo - Billy Bice on October 12, 2019, heard his Lord & Savior call- "Billy"- "Yes Lord."

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine.

He leaves behind his children, William Stewart Bice and wife Janet; and daughter Laura Grimes and husband James. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Sheryl Richardson; Sindi Grimes, Julie Gamez; Jared and Jorden Bice; and three great-grandsons.

Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. Fly away home, Daddy.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am October 17, 2019, at Heartland Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
