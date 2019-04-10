|
|
Billy Claude Harwell
- - Billy Claude Harwell passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 8th after bravely battling multiple health issues over the last few years. He was born March 3rd, 1939 to Paschal (Bill) & Alline Harwell in Brady, TX. He grew up in a farming family in Hall Valley , TX attending school in Rochelle, and graduating with honors from Spring Branch High School. He married Tommye Sue Price in 1959 and continued his studies at Howard Payne University graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. His quiet, yet confident demeanor and natural athleticism served him well in his duties as a high school football and basketball coach in New Home, TX and then later at Lakeview High School here in San Angelo. Based upon his understanding of the intricacies of the public education system and an exceptional aptitude in the early efforts in large-scale data processing, he was tapped for a fellowship program with IBM at the University of Denver (Colorado) in 1968 to utilize first-tier computing systems in school administration therein earning a Master's certificate in computer processing. He and the family returned to San Angelo from Denver in 1970 where he undertook a career position at the Region XV Education Service center in San Angelo implementing these same computer systems regionwide. Additionally, he received a Masters certificate in School Administration from Texas A&M University, in his off-time he continued his athletic pursuits serving as a referee in local HS football and basketball games for many years. After retirement, he and his wife relocated to Colorado to follow the interests of grandchildren and continued an active lifestyle by being involved in further farming activities and trailer sales in Kremmling, Colorado. In 1996 they relocated back to Texas to follow the interests of a younger set of grandkids and enjoyed watching many sports contests involving the grandchildren. Even in his later years he was still actively involved in farm & ranch activities and drove a tractor with the same aplomb as he did in his youth.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years - Tommy Sue, a brother, Tom, of New Braunfels, two sons, a daughter along with five grandchildren. He will be sorely missed for his quick wit, easy going demeanor and genuine interests in most everybody he ever interacted with.
A memorial service honoring his legacy is being held at 2pm on Friday April 12th at the Chapel of Mulkey-Mason Funeral Directors located at 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019