Rev. Billy D. Simmons graduated to Heaven to be with his Savior on March 17th, 2020 while surrounded by his family in his home near Nicholasville, KY. Billy was born on a hot June day in 1942 in Roby, TX to Bill and W. Margaret Simmons. He married his high school sweetheart, Karyl Ammons, in 1962 and they raised 3 daughters, Tonya (Baughman), Deborah (Addeo), and Lori (Long) in Pecos and San Angelo, TX. Billy spent over 40 years as a pastor and evangelist, preaching a salvation message across the Southwest and several African Countries. Billy retired from the full-time pastorate of Trinity Fellowship in San Angelo, TX and he and Karyl moved to Kentucky to be near family in 2013. Billy loved hunting, fishing, camping, and watching his favorite sports teams. He was well known as a world-class storyteller, recounting his many adventures with everyone he met. Billy will always be remembered as a compassionate and caring man who never lost his will and desire to spread the gospel message. Billy is survived by his wife of 58 years Karyl Simmons, his 3 daughters and son-in-laws, his 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grand children with one more on the way. Services are being planned back in Texas at his home church of Trinity Fellowship for a future date and time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020