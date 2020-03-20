Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Billy D. Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Billy D. Simmons Obituary
Rev. Billy D. Simmons graduated to Heaven to be with his Savior on March 17th, 2020 while surrounded by his family in his home near Nicholasville, KY. Billy was born on a hot June day in 1942 in Roby, TX to Bill and W. Margaret Simmons. He married his high school sweetheart, Karyl Ammons, in 1962 and they raised 3 daughters, Tonya (Baughman), Deborah (Addeo), and Lori (Long) in Pecos and San Angelo, TX. Billy spent over 40 years as a pastor and evangelist, preaching a salvation message across the Southwest and several African Countries. Billy retired from the full-time pastorate of Trinity Fellowship in San Angelo, TX and he and Karyl moved to Kentucky to be near family in 2013. Billy loved hunting, fishing, camping, and watching his favorite sports teams. He was well known as a world-class storyteller, recounting his many adventures with everyone he met. Billy will always be remembered as a compassionate and caring man who never lost his will and desire to spread the gospel message. Billy is survived by his wife of 58 years Karyl Simmons, his 3 daughters and son-in-laws, his 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grand children with one more on the way. Services are being planned back in Texas at his home church of Trinity Fellowship for a future date and time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -