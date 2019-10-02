|
|
Billy Gene Brown
San Angelo - Billy Gene Brown, age 81, of San Angelo Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of September 30, 2019.
Billy leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Donna (Cobler) Brown, his sister, Betty Burleson, his son Shayne, his daughter-in-law Amber, and his two granddaughters Parker and Avery Brown. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children/grandchildren.
Billy was born on July 26th, 1938 in Hay Valley, Texas to parents Isaac F. Brown and Lula Cordelia Thomasson. Billy was preceded in death by both of his parents, his older brother Othar Brown and his son Justin R. Brown.
A native Texan, Billy served his country honorably and faithfully for 6 years in the United States Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, Billy lived most of his life in San Angelo, TX. During his lifetime, he worked in many different industries. He sold cowboy boots, worked on cars, raced cars, and built ski boats. In his middle years, he worked for himself as a General Contractor building steel buildings, self-storage buildings, carports and many other things that required skilled welding and construction. Before he retired, he spent many years as a Foreman/Salesman at West Texas Steel, a job that conveniently brought together all of his skills, talent, construction knowledge and life experience in one place.
Billy was a driven man who enjoyed working with his hands. He had an easy way about him with an infectious smile and a kind wave to say hello to those he knew. An unwavering Dallas Cowboys fan, Sundays were often a coin toss between utter joy or total disgust, all depending on the final score of the game.
A Memorial Service will be held for Billy on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. at the Baptist Memorial Chapel in the Sr. Living Community at 902 N. Main, San Angelo, TX 76903. This is intended to be a remembrance and celebration of life for Billy Brown. There will be no funeral or graveside service. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
A lifelong animal lover, Billy, and his family had many cats, dogs and other critters over the years. As such the family asks that in lieu of flowers that you please make a donation in the name of Billy G. Brown to:
Concho Valley Paws
4001 Sunset Drive Suite 1072
San Angelo, TX 76904
For those who wish to reach out to the family, please note the two different addresses below.
Mailing Address is 902 N. Main #104, San Angelo, TX 76903
Residential Address is 122 West Dr., San Angelo, TX 76903
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 2, 2019