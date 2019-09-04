|
Billy Lee Barnett
Mertzon - Billy Lee Barnett, 60, passed away September 1, 2019 in Mertzon, TX. Billy was born June 23, 1959 to Billy George Barnett and Patsy Lee (Weaver) Barnett in Iraan, Texas. Thunder roared when Billy was delivered to the earth, and subsequently the lights went out in that small hospital West of the Pecos River. Proud of his West Texas Heritage, Billy spent his first 8 years in Bakersfield, TX where he attended elementary school. His family moved to Ft. Stockton when he was in the 3rd grade and he proudly began wearing Panther Blue. As a Ft. Stockton Panther, Billy soared as an athlete on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, all other fields, and the track. Upon completion of his graduation in 1977, Billy signed to play football for the Angelo State Rams. He played for the Rams for 3 years before a knee injury prematurely ended his football career. Taking a sabbatical from college, Billy moved to Odessa, TX where he worked for Parker Drilling. The break from college and football did not last long. Billy returned to Angelo State in 1982 where he would meet the love of his life Brenda Barnett. With Brenda's encouragement and support, Billy earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in December of 1983. His career as an educator and coach began in 1984. Christoval ISD welcomed their new assistant coach with open arms. Billy spent 9 years as a Cougar. During his tenure he coached through four State Championship football games and impacted the lives of scores of athletes and students that still remember him today. While at Christoval, Billy celebrated major life events. He married his wife, Brenda Kay Young, and later welcomed the birth of their two sons, Guy Dean (1989) and Garrett Lee (1990). Billy also went on to earn his master's degree in education from Angelo State University in 1992. In 1993, Billy accepted the head football position in Dell City, TX where he would trade his Cougar red for Cougar Blue. During his year at Dell City, he served as the K-12 principal, athletic director, and head football coach. The first day of football practice started a little rough for the new Dell City Coach when only five players showed up to take the field. Billy's determination and ability to win the heart of his students and athletes quickly ignited a winning team dynamic. The Dell City Cougars realized that the man standing before them would respect them, mentor them, and treat them like they were one of his own. The Cougars finished the 1993 Football season vying for the State Championship. As a respected educator and coach, opportunity sought Billy out and the community of Ackerly Sands recruited him to lead the Mustangs as the 7-12 principal, athletic director, and head football coach in the Summer of 1994. During his stint at Sands, Billy took the Mustangs to the playoffs several times, and this period would eventually be signified by his 100th career win. In 2000, as Guy and Garrett where beginning to approach their time in competitive sports, the Superintendent of Irion County ISD, Steve Peters, called Billy in search of a High School Principal. To, separate himself from coaching in an effort to become a spectator for his boys, Billy and Brenda moved their family to Mertzon where he became the 7-12 principal. Departing from his title as head football coach, Billy would walk away with an astounding 126-27 record. For a man that loved to coach and always put the students first, he could not stay way for long. In 2008, the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association granted Billy the highest possible honor inducting him into the Six-Man Hall of Fame. In 2009, Billy moved across the street from the High School to the Superintendent office. This move did not keep him from continuing his impact on the students, staff, and community. A man of bold stature, integrity, and heart. He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. Family meant everything to Billy and he deeply loved his sons Guy Dean and Garrett Lee and especially his wife Brenda. Their bond spanned 33 years of marriage and 37 years together as partners. He was extremely proud of the birth of his twin grandsons Dak Lee and Liam Dean in 2017. In addition, he deeply loved his brother Bobby Dan, his extended family, and all his friends, many of which were the same as family in his heart. He firmly believed family was much more than sharing blood. He was truly blessed by the people who loved him, and we are all truly blessed to have been loved by him. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Billy George Barnett, his mother, Patsy Lee (Weaver) Barnett and his best friend, Bill Burch. He is survived by his wife Brenda Kay (Young) Barnett, Mertzon, TX; his two sons, Guy Dean and Jessica Barnett, Crane, TX; Garrett Lee Barnett; his two grandsons, Dak Lee Barnett and Liam Dean Barnett; his brother Bobby Dan & Vicindy Barnett, Odessa, TX; his Aunt Mertice Barner, Graham, TX; his cousins Randy Barner, Dallas, TX and Jean Barner, Austin, TX; his stepmother Johnnie May Barnett, Blanco, TX; his nieces and nephews, Brandy and Kurt Carlton; Sammy & Ashley Hutchison, Matador, TX; Jeff & Korena Hutchison, Yorktown, TX; Billy Bob & Natalie Barnett, Odessa, TX; Clay and Bethany Rankin, Woodlands, TX; Lindsey (Aaron) Hicks, New Braunfels, TX; second cousin, Holy Heft, Dallas, TX; his sister-in-law's, Cindy and James Alderson, Canyon Lake, TX; Nita and Sam Hutchison, Uvalde, TX; brother-in-law, Steven and Elisa Rankin, Uvalde, TX; great nieces and nephews: Jason Barnett, Kyla Barnett, Trigger Carlton. Truxton Carlton, Thatcher Carlton, Conner Rankin, Landon Hutchison, Kenzie Torrez, Tristan Torrez, and Aubrey Rankin. His lifelong friends and brothers Charles Butz, Hunter Hayes, and Marcus Herrera. His second sons Rick Rojo, Stephen Rosas, Jake Torres, Taylor Douglas, and Jared Click. His extended family, friends, students, and athletes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Barnett, Charles Butz, Hunter Hayes, Marcus Herrera, Dusty Barton, and Catarino Rico. Pallbearers will be Rick Rojo, Jake Torres, Stephen Rosas, Taylor Douglas, Jared Click, and Justin Barton. Services for Billy will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Johnson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood, TX. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Johnsons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 4, 2019