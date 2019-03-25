Billy Mac Brunson



San Angelo, TX



Billy Mac Brunson, 52, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in San Angelo.



Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Robert Massie Memorial Chapel with Pastor J.T. Tucker, chaplain of Shannon Medical Center, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Brunson was born December 25, 1966 in Wichita, Kansas. He married Kathy Berry on February 3, 1995 in San Angelo. Billy was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea, Germany and Iraq during the Gulf War. He was a resident of San Angelo since 1993. Billy was a letter carrier for the US postal service for 26 years retiring in 2015. He supported the Christians Veteran's Outreach through Freedom Fellowship Church. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Mackenzie Brunson on February 15, 2019.



Survivors include his wife, Kathy Brunson of San Angelo; a son, Jacob Brunson of San Angelo; a daughter, Brittany Rodriguez Villar and husband Adriel of Fate; his father, Jerry Brunson and wife Sheryl of Lubbock; his mother, Linda Brunson of Lubbock; two sisters, Lisa Tatum and husband Justin of Lubbock and Brandy Schuknecht and husband Shoan of Andrews; three grandchildren, Adrian, Alex and Elijah; and four nieces and a nephew.



Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 25, 2019