|
|
Billy Ray (Boo) Connally
San Angelo - Billy Ray (Boo) Connally passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at a local hospital. Boo was born in Abilene on October 17, 1935 to parents Vernon and Dovie Marie Connally. He was raised in Hilton and graduated at San Angelo High School. After high school he went to work at Kinney Shoes, where he became the youngest manager in history for GR Kinney Co. Inc at 21 years old. He managed stores in Corpus Christi, Borger, Albuquerque and San Angelo. He married T.J. Woodruff on July 30, 1955. They had one daughter C.J. Connally. In 1963, he went work for Acme Boot Co., where he won every award the company had. In 1981, Boo won the Jessel Award as the Outstanding Salesman of the Year with the sales of over 150,000 boots sold. Boo retired from Acme after 25 years in 1988. He was also President of Mr. Boot's Inc. and San Angelo Suzuki, Inc. After 25 years, Boo sold and retired from Mr. Boot's in March of 1999. He then made his hobby into living life with his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.
Boo is preceded in death by his parents and daughter C.J. Duncan. He is survived by his wife, T.J., granddaughter Casey Martinez, and great grandson Hunter.TJ and CJ and my grandkids are my life and my hobby. My best memory is playing handball with all of my friends and lunch buddies.
The family would like to give special thanks to the people who took care of him, loved him, and treated him like he was their own: Cindy, Crystal, April, Monica, Patsy, Richard, Jimmy (Boy), Gavon, Linda, Pearl, Rebecca, and Mike.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:00am, Monday, October 14th in the Harper Funeral Home Chapel.
Donations can be made to the Concho Valley Girls Club.
Family and friends can send online condolences to www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019