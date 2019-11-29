|
|
Billy Wayne Bolton 68 of Rhome, TX passed away in his home Sunday, November 24, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3rd at Rochelle Cemetery in Rochelle, TX. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Rene Bolton, parents, Alvin & Althea Bolton brother Charles Bolton and step daughter, Mychelle McDuffee. He is survived by his son Jeremy Bolton and his wife Crystal & grandson Alexander Bolton of Pueblo West, CO, sister, Sherrell Bolton Mathews of Pueblo West, CO , niece, Amanda Ledbetter and her husband Mike of Pueblo West, CO sister in law, Helen Bolton of Brady, nephew, Derek Bolton of Salt Lake City, UT, nephew Spencer Mathews and his wife Mande of Pueblo West, CO , son in law, Gary McDuffee and his wife Pamela of Rhome, TX, sister in law, Tonya Taylor and her husband Jackie of Haslet, TX, brother in law, Vance Jenkins and his wife Robin of Blanco, TX. Billy was born in Melvin, TX August 14, 1951. Moved to Big Lake, TX with his family in 1957 and actually saw the big lake with water in it that very summer he moved there! Billy worked many jobs when he was 12 & 13; cleaning the telephone office, cleaning up Jones Bros Garage & helping Mr. Bolen, the Holsum Bread man, (our neighbors) fill his truck at 4:30 in the mornings. He earned enough money working and doing odd jobs to earn money to buy his first car at 14, an old Dodge! Billy had a passion for building things, usually something with wheels and sometimes with the wheels off my bike. He played the bass horn in the band, I believe his first year in High School the band switched to the light weight fiberglass bass horn, that was almost a disaster for Billy because at that time Billy probably didn't weight 85 lbs. soaking wet and when the wind got to blowing out in West Texas, it could take him and the horn down a yard or two! Billy graduated Reagan County High School in 1970 and said goodbye to Big Lake and hello San Angelo. Billy also served 6 years in the National Guard. Billy was a savvy business man throughout his adult life, owning & running several different types of businesses and later he and Rene became catastrophe insurance adjusters which took them all over the East Coast. They loved traveling in their RV and got to see a lot of the USA!
Come early, lunch will be served from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Fellowship Hall in Rochelle.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019