Billy West Crawford
Ozona, TX
Bill Crawford, 84, died on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1934 in Edinburg, Texas to Herbert & Rosa Crawford. He was the eldest of their four children.
On July 26, 1952 he married Geneva Lovelle Barnett in Natalia, Texas and together they raised seven children.
He went to high school in Natalia, Texas and in his early years, lived in the Devine/Bigfoot area. In 1968, he moved his family to the Bissett Ranch near Ozona, Texas, where he worked until 1975. Many precious memories were made while the kids were growing up on the ranch. Then he moved the family to town and opened and operated an auto shop for over thirty years. As an Ozona community member for many years, Bill loved coaching Little League Baseball and influenced many young people as their coach. He was a lifelong supporter of the Ozona Lions and Lady Lions. He loved watching his children and later his grandchildren compete in various sports.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Rosa Crawford and son, Clifford Crawford.
Bill is survived by Lovelle, his wife of 67 years; sons: Ricky and wife, Debbie, of Campwood; Randy and wife, Jill, of Ozona; Danny and wife, Janie, of Lawn; Terry and wife, Molly, of Ozona; daughters: Karen Bishop and husband, Rick, of Ozona; Tressa Esparza and husband, Johnny, of Sonora; brother, Bobby Crawford and wife, Mary, of Campwood; Sisters, Betty Millsap of Barnhart, and Louise Stephens of Temple; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Bill's life at a later date in Ozona. Notification will be printed in the Ozona Stockman. Graveside services are pending. Family requests memorials to Crockett County Helping Hands at Box 944 Ozona, Texas 76943. Online condolences at kerbowfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 2, 2019