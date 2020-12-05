Billye Frances Williams
San Angelo - Billye Frances Williams passed from this earthly world on December 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Billye was one of 9 children born to Beulah & Henry L King. She married Raymond L Williams in 1947 after he danced into her heart upon his return home from WWII. She was the quintessential stay at home Mom to 2 children: Michael Williams (Karen) & Michele Williams Stout. She was always actively present in the lives of her children & grandchildren. She was "that Mom" that her children's friends, as well as nieces & nephews looked up to. Her petite stature affectionately earned her the nickname of "Big Meem" by her beloved Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Billye was an active volunteer for Meals for the Elderly & Shannon Hospital Auxillary. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant child Billy Todd Williams, husband Raymond Lee Williams, siblings Ralph King, Gordon King, H L King, Annie L Whittekin & Faydelle Ollinger. Survivors include her children Mike & Michele, grandchildren Todd Williams, Heather Stout Tisdale (Jeremy), Whitney Stout Hobgood (Chaz), great grandchildren Sterling Williams, Carter & Cade Hobgood, Emmett Tisdale, siblings Ruth Mae Glass, Gaynelle Bishop, Ruby Bolf, & many nieces & nephews. God blessed Mom with a very fulfilled life & we are all blessed to have had her in our lives. An open viewing will be available on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home from 8:00am-7:00pm. A private family graveside service will be held.
