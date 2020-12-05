1/1
Billye Frances Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billye Frances Williams

San Angelo - Billye Frances Williams passed from this earthly world on December 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Billye was one of 9 children born to Beulah & Henry L King. She married Raymond L Williams in 1947 after he danced into her heart upon his return home from WWII. She was the quintessential stay at home Mom to 2 children: Michael Williams (Karen) & Michele Williams Stout. She was always actively present in the lives of her children & grandchildren. She was "that Mom" that her children's friends, as well as nieces & nephews looked up to. Her petite stature affectionately earned her the nickname of "Big Meem" by her beloved Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Billye was an active volunteer for Meals for the Elderly & Shannon Hospital Auxillary. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant child Billy Todd Williams, husband Raymond Lee Williams, siblings Ralph King, Gordon King, H L King, Annie L Whittekin & Faydelle Ollinger. Survivors include her children Mike & Michele, grandchildren Todd Williams, Heather Stout Tisdale (Jeremy), Whitney Stout Hobgood (Chaz), great grandchildren Sterling Williams, Carter & Cade Hobgood, Emmett Tisdale, siblings Ruth Mae Glass, Gaynelle Bishop, Ruby Bolf, & many nieces & nephews. God blessed Mom with a very fulfilled life & we are all blessed to have had her in our lives. An open viewing will be available on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home from 8:00am-7:00pm. A private family graveside service will be held.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
08:00 - 07:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved