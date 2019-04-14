Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
Del Rio, TX
San Angelo - Billye Latham Carruthers, 77, of San Angelo passed away Saturday April 13, 2019.

Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday April 16, at Westlawn Cemetery in Del Rio with Rev. Russ Frazier officiating.

Mrs. Carruthers was born October 12, 1941 in San Angelo to Louis and Opal Thompson Bergman. She had been a Loan Officer at Border Federal Credit Union.

Survivors include her husband Pinky Carruthers, a son Todd Latham and wife Patricia of Eola, a daughter Julie Doyle and husband Mikel of San Angelo, step-son Cody Carruthers of Sanderson, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 14, 2019
