Blake Lewis (Skipper) Duncan
San Angelo - We celebrate the life of our good friend, father, husband and grandfather, Blake Lewis (Skipper) Duncan who went to meet his Lord on short notice this last Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Skipper was born August 28, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas, the only child of Ruby Lewis Duncan and Blake Vernon Duncan. He was a young 78.
Skipper graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1959 and from Texas Tech University in 1963 with an Agriculture Degree. After college, he returned home to operate his family ranch. Skipper spent many years continuously working to improve the ranch by participating in numerous brush control, seeding, and soil conservation practices with assistance from his great friend, Bob Steger. Skipper pioneered, in West Texas, the Savory Rotational Grazing method on his ranch in the early 1970's.
From the mid 70's through the 90's, Skipper raised purebred Beefmaster cattle that he sold from Texas to Nevada. Skipper's great love of people led him to create the Adobe Lodge Hunting Camp in 1985. Skipper never met a stranger and truly enjoyed his many and varied hunters telling their stories around his big lodge campfire.
Skipper grew up at a time when people were story tellers, and he was among the best. He authored two books, "Characters and Critters" and "Tales Galore", both collections of true and funny things that happened to him and his friends. While some folks collect objects, Skipper collected a vast array of friends from all walks of life. For over 30 years he hosted "The Cowboy Cook Off" at the Adobe Lodge where a tight knit group of his friends came to cook and solve the world's problems year after year. Skipper liked to leave a problem or two unresolved every year so there would be a reason to come back.
Skipper was a charter member of the Wednesday Morning Bible Study Class held at the First Presbyterian Church for over 30 years. His sage and comical comments could be counted on to bring a laugh through the most serious of studies.
He was a past President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, having served the Rodeo and Steer Roping in every possible way for many years. He was an avid and accomplished calf roper from the 1960's through the 1980's. Starting in the 1970's, Skipper ran marathons to alleviate the symptoms of the asthma he had dealt with since childhood. He once wrote a letter to the Livestock Weekly, opining that not only was running good for people, but that "it as the only sport commensurate with the profitability of the livestock business as it costs only a pair of good shoes to participate."
Skipper loved music, bluegrass most particularly. He was a serious and largely self-taught musician, most partial to the guitar and banjo. After teaching himself the harmonica, he was thrilled to find that his first two audience members were able to identify the song, Buttons and Bows. Skipper loved to play and sing with his fellow musicians.
For 36 years, he and his wife, Jeri have made San Angelo their home. He is survived by Jeri, his son Blake Duncan and wife, Donna. Stepsons Jim Holt and wife, Jennifer, Randy Holt and wife Tallyn. Grandchildren Wyatt Duncan and Abbey Duncan, Cody, Emery, Houston, Taplin and Laramie Holt.
He was preceded in death by his parents Blake Vernon Duncan and Ruby Lewis Duncan, and his daughter, Nancy Kathleen Duncan. He was also predeceased by his 35-year-old Burro named Nevada which he brought 1600 miles from, you guessed it, Nevada.
A Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church. The Funeral Service will be 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Knickerbocker Cemetery.
