Bobbie Jo Cook
San Angelo - Bobbie Jo Cook, 91, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Texon, Texas to CC and Bessie Sandy. Jo attended Reagan Co. High School and graduated in the class of 1948. Jo married Gene Cook on January 10, 1952 and had 3 children. Jo was a proud member of Southland Baptist Church and Community Medical Center Auxiliary. She has a passion for handmaking items for the hospital gift shop, making sack lunches for Meals for the Elderly and cards to be passed out in local prisons. She was preceded in death by parents, CC and Bessie Sandy, and grandson, Phillip Alexander Cook. Jo is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Carl Cook (Tonie); daughters, Cathy Rollins and Candy Williams (Nate); grandchildren, Cortney Cook Blue (Morgan), Nathan and Matthew Williams, and Chad Strater. A visitation will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home with the graveside service at 2 PM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the Cooks ask that you make a memorial donation in Jo's name to Southland Baptist Church 4300 Meadow Creek Trl, San Angelo, TX 76904; American Cancer Society
3228 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904; Meals for the Elderly 310 E. Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, TX 76903; or a charity of your choice
. The family would also like to thank Interim Healthcare and San Angelo Nursing and Rehab for the compassion and care they provided Jo.