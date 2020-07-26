1/1
Bobbie Jo Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jo Cook

San Angelo - Bobbie Jo Cook, 91, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Texon, Texas to CC and Bessie Sandy. Jo attended Reagan Co. High School and graduated in the class of 1948. Jo married Gene Cook on January 10, 1952 and had 3 children. Jo was a proud member of Southland Baptist Church and Community Medical Center Auxiliary. She has a passion for handmaking items for the hospital gift shop, making sack lunches for Meals for the Elderly and cards to be passed out in local prisons. She was preceded in death by parents, CC and Bessie Sandy, and grandson, Phillip Alexander Cook. Jo is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Carl Cook (Tonie); daughters, Cathy Rollins and Candy Williams (Nate); grandchildren, Cortney Cook Blue (Morgan), Nathan and Matthew Williams, and Chad Strater. A visitation will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home with the graveside service at 2 PM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the Cooks ask that you make a memorial donation in Jo's name to Southland Baptist Church 4300 Meadow Creek Trl, San Angelo, TX 76904; American Cancer Society 3228 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904; Meals for the Elderly 310 E. Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, TX 76903; or a charity of your choice. The family would also like to thank Interim Healthcare and San Angelo Nursing and Rehab for the compassion and care they provided Jo.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved