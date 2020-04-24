|
Bobbie Kaye Ertresvaag
San Angelo - Bobbie Kaye Ertresvaag, 74, of San Angelo, TX went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1946 in San Angelo to Robert D. and Terry Mae Harrell. Katy attended General HH Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany and graduated in the class of 1964. She later went on to obtain her nursing degree from Shannon School of Nursing, class 1968. Katy then began her career as an OB/Gyn nurse for Dr. Warren Hartman, and then in 1983 went on to work for Lourell Sutliff, MD for over 30 years as a registered nurse certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Katy loved God, family, friends, and just loved life! She dedicated her life to helping others and always putting their needs in front of her own. Katy's favorite past time was bringing life into the world! She was committed to her patients and always went out of her way to help in any way she could, including working late nights and weekends. She would not have had it any other way! Katy also loved her family tremendously and spent her retirement years loving, giving treats, and spending precious time with her great grand babies. Katy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Terry Harrell. She is survived by her sister Martha Langston, 3 children, Scott Ertresvaag, Suzy Wallace, and Heidi Ertresvaag Shipp, and nephew, Robert Langston. Katy was also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Seth Warren, Camryn Wallace, and Caitlyn Wallace, and 3 great grandchildren, Dixie, Waylon, and Rosalynn Kaye. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the Life of Katy.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020