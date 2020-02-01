|
|
Bobbie Nell Collard
San Angelo - Bobbie Nell Vincent Collard passed from this life peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020. She had been a resident of San Angelo, Texas for the past fourteen years.
Bobbie was born on September 17, 1933 in Cooter Neck Bend, Arkansas, the daughter of Claude and Mabel Vincent. She attended schools in Heber Springs, Arkansas and graduated from Concord High School in 1951. She graduated from Arkansas College (now Lyon College in Batesville, Arkanasa) in 1954. She married Don Roy Collard on February 23, 1955 beginning 32 years of marriage. Bobbie was a school teacher and later became a full-time homemaker, line-dancing teacher, mother, and grandmother. Don and Bobbie lived in Arkansas early in their marriage and in 1962 moved to Alpine, Texas. In 1964, they moved to Dalhart, Texas where they resided until 1980. During this time, she was an active volunteer in school and church activities of their children. Because Don always loved Alpine, they moved back and lived there until shortly after his death in 1987. Bobbie then moved to San Angelo where she was active in volunteer work with Seniors and in nursing homes. She then returned to her beloved Arkansas home to be near her brothers and other family. Due to declining health, she returned to San Angelo in 2006 and lived there until her death.
Bobbie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Southland Baptist Church in San Angelo until illness prevented her from being involved. She loved her family, friends, music, teaching line dancing, and animals. She played piano for many years for churches in Concord, Alpine, and Dalhart. She formed many deep friendships during her life including Martha Wilson (Mountain View, Arkansas), Tommie Monden (Amarillo, Texas), Kolita Disch (San Angelo, Texas) and many dear line-dancing friends in Arkansas and Texas.
Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Brenda Collard Coats and husband, Kim of San Angelo, Texas and Jana Collard Fewell and husband, Randy of Hewitt, Texas, and a son Timothy Wayne Collard and wife D'Lynn of Abilene, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their families: Jeni Cahill and husband Tim and their three daughters, Sloan, Sterling and Sage, all of The Woodlands, Texas; Bryan Coats and his wife, Amber, and their son, Erick of Panama City, Florida; Kelli Arce and her husband Austin and their two children Kamden and Cooper, all of Cypress, Texas; Stephen Coats of San Angelo, Texas; Christopher Collard of Abilene, Texas and Kelsey Collard of Abilene. She is also a special grandmother to Cassie Fewell Feo and her husband, Juan and sons Sebastian and Sammy of McKinney, Texas and Stephen and Chelsea Fewell and their daughter Adley of China Spring, Texas. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her four brothers and their spouses, Doyle and Eunice Vincent, Ell Dee and Helen Vincent, Shearrel and Frieda Vincent, and Bill and Wanda Vincent. She was also preceded in death by her great granddaughter Ava Rae Arce.
A viewing will be held in San Angelo, Texas on Monday, February 3, from 3:00-4:30 PM at Harper Funeral Home.
We wish to express special thanks to the staff of the Memory Care unit of Brayden Park for their loving care and to the staff of Saint Gabriel's Hospice. The family requests memorials to Southland Baptist Church (San Angelo, Texas), Cassie's Place (San Angelo, Texas), 1st Baptist Church (Concord, Arkansas) or a .
Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020