Bobby Burrus
Miles - Bobby Glen Burrus, 75, of Miles, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.
He was born November 8, 1944 to Dee Burrus and Wille Faye (Monroe) Burrus in Lamesa, Texas. Bobby graduated from Borden County Highschool in Gail, Tx and attended Angelo State University. Bobby honorably served stateside during the Vietnam era as part of the United States Army as a Hawk Missile Mechanic. He married the love of his life Janice May Urban on June 28, 1969 in Miles, Texas. Bobby opened his own shop, Burrus Custom Trailers, in 1969, and was a welder and fabricator of many projects. He also served 25 years as Fire Chief for the Miles Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Miles City Council.
Bobby deeply loved his family and had a passion for automobiles. He loved working on cars, trucks, trailers, and anything mechanical. He enjoyed teaching anyone who was interested in his craft. His favorite thing was spending time with his kids, grandkids, parents and siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Dee George Thomas and Willie Faye Burrus; and his son John Willy Burrus.
He is survived by his wife Janice; his son Deen Burrus and wife Kimberly of Miles, Texas; his daughter Gera Bruner and husband Richard of Millsap, Texas; his grandchildren Doc Bruner, Dee Bruner, Sunny Bruner, Grandon Burrus, and Grace Burrus. He is also survived by his siblings Jeanna Love and husband Donald, and Brother Tommy Burrus and wife Sara K.
A visitation for Bobby will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger, Tx. Funeral Services for Bobby will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Miles, Texas. Reverend Robert Janek and Gary Karschner will preside.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019