|
|
Bobby Dan "Bob" Merry
San Angelo - Bobby Dan (Bob) Merry passed from this earth on April 23, 2019 peacefully at his home in San Angelo, Tx. A Memorial Fish fry will be held to celebrate his life on April 27th, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Trudy Dell's and Blake's barn.
Bob was born September 28th, 1936 in Cactus, Tx to Albert Franklin and Dacre Russle Merry. As a young man he was a daredevil of bull rider. An accomplishment he was quite proud of. He left home to work his way through the ranks in the oil and gas industry, lastly as a consultant. He married Jinx Murr-Taylor Merry on June 4th, 1987. He then made Sonora, Texas his home and retirement life began. He made many wonderful lifetime friends in Sonora. Jinx and Bob also had a second home in Rough Canyon at Lake Amistad. There they spent many years with their granddaughter's catfishing, fire-work popping, picnicking on the bank and making many wonderful memories. He anticipated the Oil Field Trash Annual Fishing Weekend every year. Where he fished with his friends and talked about all the big ones that got away or made up stories about the ones that got away. Where they may have drank a cold beverage or two or three. He also loved spending time ranching, hunting, and raising his horses Flax and Stormy at Jinx's childhood ranch. Bob and Jinx moved to San Angelo in 2016 to be closer to their girls.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jinx of almost 32 years. His son Mike Merry (Yulanda) of Woodward, Ok and three granddaughters Miranda, Malerie and Mitzi and two great granddaughters Evaline and Jade.
He is also survived by his step-daughter Trudy Dell Taylor Burchard (Blake) and two granddaughters. Taylor Armke (Tory) and Kadie Lasater (Spencer). Three great granddaughters KayDance, Kadrie and Kamber and one great grandson Rangler. And one grandson, Haden Burchard.
Kadrie brought a special light to his life that added an extra spring in his step and smile in his heart whenever she was around.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 25, 2019