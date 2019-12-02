|
Bobby Earl Thomas
San Angelo - Bobby Earl Thomas was born on February 26, 1938 in Big Spring, Texas to Jack and Muriel Young. He passed away on November 21, 2019. Visitation will be held all day on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with family present from 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pat French and daughter Shawntina Thorpe
He is survived by wife Mary Thomas of 35 years, daughter Tonya Bosier, grandson CPO Clyde "Skeeter" Raines and wife Jennifer, granddaughter Elizabeth Grado and husband Danny, granddaughter Patricia Ryan and husband Guy, grandsons Shawn and Christopher Munoz and granddaughter Autumn Munoz . Great grandsons Zachery Raines, Deaglan Raines, Liam Raines, Gabriel Raines and Hunter Ryan. Great granddaughters Candy Grado, Fiona Raines, Madison White and Isabella Sweet. Bobby is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby served in the Air Force from 1958 to 1962 stationed at Frances E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming during the Missile Silo era.
His hobbies included fishing, watching his grandson Skeeter play football, playing putt putt with his great grandsons Zachery and Hunter, watching all sports on tv, putting puzzles together and spending time with his wife Mary and reminiscing with Skeeter about his time in the military.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019