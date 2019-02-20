|
|
Bobby Gene Fletcher
Mertzon, TX
Bobby Fletcher, of Mertzon, passed away on February 17, 2019 in Mertzon, TX.
Bobby Fletcher was born in Stamford to Jasper and Melzora (Coble) Fletcher on November 28, 1947.
He married Jane Fletcher on April 9, 1970 He worked as a pumper in the oil field. He served in the Army during Vietnam with the 101st Airborne.
Bobby Fletcher is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill Fletcher and Jake Fletcher and a sister, Eva Boring.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Bobby Fletcher is survived by wife, Jane Fletcher; daughters, Stormy (David) Lenz, Tammy (Wes) Crouch Grandchildren are; Dusty (Sierra Tyler) Lenz, David (Margo) Lenz III, Steven Lenz, Slade (Cierra Urias) Crouch, Lexie Crouch, siblings are, Linda Fletcher, Lynn (Berdie) Fletcher, sister in law, Dorothy McCoy, brother in law Gene (Sharen) Donnelly, sister in law, Ann (Steve) Lenz.
Viewing will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, 20th of February, 2019 with family visitation from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Graveside services with military honors will be 2:00 PM February 21, 2019 at Sherwood Cemetery with Mills Caraway, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at
www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 20, 2019