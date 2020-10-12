Bobby Gene Hood



Bobby Gene Hood's values and strong moral character were created on the hard-packed caliche road to Robert Lee where he was born and spent his influential years. He was born February 21, 1933. He died at home October 10, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas and will be buried in the shade of an oak tree in the family plot at Robert Lee Cemetery Thursday, October 15, 2020.



Many important milestones occurred on that old dirt road where he grew up. The one that shaped his life the most was meeting Joyce McCutchen on the school bus when 8 years old. After knowing each other most of their lives, the two realized they were soul mates and married January 5, 1952 in a surprise elopement to New Mexico with another Robert Lee couple. It made the front page of the Robert Lee Observer.



Bobby and Joyce set up house in the hometown they loved, Robert Lee, but soon moved to San Angelo, Texas. He worked for Ard Drilling Company as a driller. Bobby and Joyce travelled across the rich Permian Basin of the l950s and had four children during that adventure, always keeping San Angelo and Robert Lee as home bases. When their first child reached school age, Bobby left the oilfields to become a Test Driver at the Goodyear Proving Grounds in San Angelo, eventually moving to Procurement. He was a lifer there, never taking a sick day in his 33-year tenure. After retiring, he and Joyce moved to Grapevine in 2002 where they have enjoyed participating in their children's and grandchildren's daily lives. Reminiscent of their young lives on the road with the oil rig, Bobby and Joyce purchased a Fifth Wheel and toured the United States sometimes forming a convoy with other family members for special vacations to the East Coast and other American history destinations.



Family, hunting and the Grapevine Rec Center were his priorities and he managed to intertwine all three simultaneously. On a moose hunt at son-in-law John's fish and game camp in Canada, he was proud of the trophy moose he and his daughter, Cynthia, brought home, the largest in Quebec that year. Bobby enjoyed hunting with his son, Mike, sons-in-law and many friends in Colorado and New Mexico. He introduced Mike to hunting at age 7 in Robert Lee and then Mike introduced Bobby to hunting in New Mexico when Mike's family moved to Carlsbad. He hunted for 40 years with his son-in-law, Joel. Last November, he finished a lifetime of hunting with a 10-point buck from his lease down the road from homes in which he and Joyce grew up. He used his farming acumen helping daughter Melinda and her husband, Dennis, landscape and care for their large property in Navasota, Texas. The youngest daughter, Gena, retired early from teaching to organize trips for she and Joel and Bobby and Joyce. They went on birthday cruises, trips to Branson and many miles "tooting around" the Metroplex. The past three years his ultimate past time was entertainment courtesy of great grandson, Tyler Michael Higgins, during frequent visits to College Station to see son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lee, and granddaughter Katie Higgins. Portal visits with Tyler at bedtime were a must. Bobby was a lifelong athlete and in high school he was an All-State Running Back for the Robert Lee Steers. He was an outstanding pitcher as well for the high school baseball team. This much-loved giant of a man was perseverant in meeting goals he set for himself. He is remembered as steadfast, a mentor, strong, fearless, wise, authentic and everybody's hero—a haven for all.



Bobby will be buried near his parents, Ruth (Cathey) and Jett Hood, sister, Betty Ruth Johnson and brother, Tommy Jett. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Thera Joyce McCutchen Hood, and four married children: Cynthia (John Mauro), Mike (Lee Robison), Melinda (Dennis Hughes) and Gena (Joel McWilliams). Five grandchildren adored their personal Superman: Jonathon Hood, Katie Hood Higgins, Michael McWilliams (Emily Dow), Susannah Mauro (Nick Durbin) and Scott McWilliams. He was predeceased by Granddaughter Jennifer Lee Hood (Mike and Lee). All his children, grandchildren and great grandchild got their first nail trims with Grandpa's pocketknife which doubled as a teething ring when not opened! Bobby was excitedly anticipating the second great grandson, baby McWilliams, due 10/15/2020 to Michael and Emily. He is also survived by two siblings: JoAnn (Dwaine Williams) and William Ray (Rhonda Gartman). Bobby loved his many nieces, nephews and cousins and The Gang at Grapevine Rec Center with whom he worked out at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.



Funeral Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 Pecan Baptist Church, Robert Lee, Texas with burial following at Robert Lee Cemetery. Flowers: Shaffer Funeral Home, Robert Lee, Texas. Memorials: Hayrick Lodge Cemetery Association, 981 Paint Creek Rd., Robert Lee, TX 76945.



Public viewing: Shaffer Funeral Home Robert Lee Texas Wednesday, October 14, 2-8 p.m. and Thursday morning 9 to 11.









