Bobby Glen Jackson
San Angelo - Bobby Glenn Jackson Sr. age 67, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 after a brief battle with illness. He is survived by his wife Melody Spicer-Jackson, mother Wanda Key, step-father Hollis, brothers Darwin (Gloria), Jerry; sisters Donna and Beverly; sons, Richard (Courtney), John(Cary), Bobby (Tasha), numerous step-daughters, and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Jackson, brother-in-law Ben Rathbone and grandchildren John and Faith.
Visitation will be all day Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel with interment in Pioneer Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Texas Youth Hunt Commission or St. Christopher Truckers Relief fund, Truckersfund.org.
