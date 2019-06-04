|
|
Bobby Lou Whitehead Mayer
- - Our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bobby Lou Whitehead Mayer left us on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019. Bobby Lou, or "Miel" as she was known, by a host of family and friends, passed to her Heavenly Father's loving arms at the age of 86, peacefully at home with her precious husband Ralph at her side.
Bobby Lou was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 2, 1932, and grew up on her father's ranch in Val Verde County near Loma Alta, where she and her parents, F.H. "Tuff" and Winnie Lou Whitehead and brother F.H. "Tuffy" Jr. engaged in their lifelong passion for ranching. She attended Del Rio High School and upon graduation attended the University of Texas at Austin, earning a BA in Education. She returned to Del Rio as a school teacher.
On November 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Ralph P. Mayer at the Open A Ranch and they started their life together at the Bryden Ranch between Sonora and Ozona. She was an active rancher, rounding up and working livestock, and raising quarter horses. Bobby Lou was involved with many civic and volunteer organizations in Del Rio and Sonora through the years. Her positive, friendly, outgoing, can-do attitude was contagious. She was an active member in the TSGRA Women's Auxiliary and the Make It Yourself With Wool Program. She was also a member of the Daughter's of the Republic of Texas. She and Ralph were active in various bridge and dance clubs. Bobby Lou was very athletic and competed in basketball in college, and became a Club Champion Tennis player later in life.
Bobby Lou would tell you her greatest joy was raising her children; son Robert Sol and daughter Bonnie Lou. She was a nurturing and devoted mom and wife. Always available to help and listen with a beautiful smile and dancing blue eyes. She had a smile that would light up your world and everyone was drawn to her. She would visit with you, motivate you, and pray for you.
Bobby Lou is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ralph, son Robert Sol, daughter Bonnie Lou and her husband Curry Campbell all of Sonora. Grand children Chelsey Lou and her husband True Burson of Guthrie, TX and Chance Campbell of Sweetwater, TX, and of most importance, her great-grandsons Teal and Tap Burson. She is also survived by her brother F.H. "Tuffy" Whitehead of Del Rio, and many dear in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to especially thank her caregivers Drs. Kristy & Mark Edwards, and Delma, Alicia and Letty for their years of loving attention.
An outdoor memorial service will be held honoring the life of our beloved "Miel" on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at The Amphitheater behind the Sonora Depot.
Honorary Pall Bearers are: Bud Whitehead, David Wallace, Lee Bloodworth, Ronnie Cox, David McCrea, Norman Farmer, Richard Mayer, Norm Rousselot, Ronald Mayer, Martin Wardlaw, Joe David Ross, Sonny Cleere, Jim Carter, and Jeffery McCormick.
Memorials may be sent to any Alzheimer's Research or a . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 4 to June 5, 2019