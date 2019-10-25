Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
San Angelo - Bobby Victor McKnight Sr., 78, of San Angelo, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 3,1941, to Durwood and Ione (McKenzie) McKnight in Ballinger TX. Bobby loved above all spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Harold McKnight, Glenn McKnight, Roy Gene McKnight, and Billy McKnight

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Sharon Acy of San Angelo; son, Bobby V McKnight II of Rusk, Tx; grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Ronny Johnson of Cristoval, Shawna Campbell of San Angelo, Kenneth Wayne Acy Jr. of Gatesville, and Preston and wife Hilary McKnight of San Angelo; he is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to thank Hospice of San Angelo for the amazing care and support they have provided.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Tx. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Old Runnels Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
