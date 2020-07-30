Bobby Ray Burnett
Cherokee - Bobby Ray, "Fire," Burnett of Cherokee, passed away on July 25, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born on August 01, 1953 in Mason, TX, to Arch and Pauline Nicholas Burnett. He was the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Mason High School in 1971 and attended Angelo State University where he received a Bachelor of Business degree and later earned a teaching certification in secondary social studies education. While attending ASU, he met and married the love of his life, Marty (Lethco) Burnett. Their 45-year marriage produced two sons, Robert and Luke, and for the rest of his life you could always find him supporting his sons at whatever activity the boys were involved in. During the 90's that meant lots of Boy Scouts, towing kids all over Lake LBJ, hunting, fishing, youth sports, time at the ranch, and rooting for his Dallas Cowboys. Later that meant trips around the country to help Marty with family genealogical research and attending Professional Bull Riding events.
Bobby worked many years for Western Mattress and RC Cola. He spent over 25 years working for Town and Country/Stripes in both San Angelo and Llano, before retiring to the ranch in Cherokee in 2018.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Marty Burnett, his son Robert Max Burnett and wife, Lisa, of Fort Worth, TX., his son Luke Lenord Burnett and wife, Amanda, of San Angelo, TX. and his sister, Paula Faye Barbieri, of Midland, TX, and his grandchildren, Adilen of San Angelo and Eli Burnett of Fort Worth, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Pauline Nicholas Burnett, brother, Max Burnett, and sisters Celesta Nobles, Helen McCormick, LaJean Ramey, Nova Belle Ritter, grandson Cooper Ray Burnett, granddaughter, Samantha Mae Burnett, and nephew, Roger Nobles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 01, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home, immediately followed by the memorial service. Burial will be held at the Gooch Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers include: Nickie Nobles, Greg Taylor, Dennis Bryan, Bob Hayter, Johnathan Killgore, Brian Simpson, Travis Shannon, and Tyler Owen. Honorary pallbearers: Tolley McCormick, Mitchell Ritter, Mark Lethco, Lewis Herrington, John Moore, and Paul Henry Broyles.
Due to the Corona Virus situation, those attending are asked to practice social distancing. Masks are preferred by the family when not seated in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cherokee Home for Children, Ronald McDonald House Charities or a charity of your choice
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at masonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home.