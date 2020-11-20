1/
Bobby Ray Sturman
Bobby Ray Sturman

San Angelo - Bobby R. Sturman 90, of San Angelo, TX passed away Nov 16th. He was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to be with his beloved wife of 70 years, Charlene Vance Sturman. Mr. Sturman born in Kiefer, OK in 1930 graduated high school in Maud, OK. He traveled to Jal, NM in 1948 where he started his career. For the next 35 years he was a loyal, faithful employee with El Paso Natural Gas Co. Having worked in Jal then Monahans they then moved to Williams, AZ. He and Charlene then traveled to N Africa for El Paso for a 4 year stint there. He retired in 1981 and they settled in Comanche, TX where they made handcrafted wood working products for several years before moving to San Angelo in 1987. He and Charlene were life long members of the First United Methodist Church and loved their church family in San Angelo. They both volunteered for 18 years at Shannon Medical Center in a variety of capacities. Mr Sturman is survived by his two sons, Randy Sturman and Gary Sturman both of Odessa,TX and his brother Jerry Sturman of Granbury, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Shannon Medical Center and the First Methodist Church of San Angelo. Arrangements were made under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
November 20, 2020
To All of the Family, we send our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. We were privileged to know Bobby and Charlene and are grateful for that.

Love,
Carl and Pat Schlinke
Carl and Pat Schlinke
Friend
