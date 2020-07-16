Bobby Shuffield
Temple, TX - Bobby Shuffield, 77, of Temple, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on August 8, 1942 to Emmitt and Lucy Shuffield. Bobby graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo, Texas in 1960. He received a scholarship to play basketball at San Angelo College, which later became Angelo State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in English and PE, then began his career coaching and teaching in Mozelle, Texas. He went on to teach and coach in Lubbock at Matthews Junior High, then he returned to San Angelo in 1971. He spent the next 27 years coaching and teaching at Lee Junior High. Throughout that time and beyond, he drove the school bus for the kids he loved.
He married Bobbie Gail Spoonts in 1963, and they had two children, Traci and Sherry. His girls were the light of his life. Bobby will always be remembered for his love of kids, animals, cars and trucks, basketball, and ice cream. He was friendly and outgoing; he never knew a stranger. He and his wife moved to Temple, Texas in 2007 to be close to their kids and grandkids. There he attended Temple Bible Church and First Baptist Church Temple with his family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and father, and by his brothers Lester, Chester, Gene, DL, James Ray, and Vernon. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Gail; his daughters, Traci Fulmer and Sherry Heiser; his grandchildren, Nathan, Bailey, Camryn, Matthew, and Braden; and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to current circumstances, the family will host a private memorial on Friday, July 17 at 1:00 PM. A public graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18 at 10:00 AM at Lawnhaven Memorial Cemetery in San Angelo.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Scott and White, the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, the staff at Temple Bible Church, and all their family, friends, and loved ones who have flooded them with prayers and support.
