Bobby Stiles
San Angelo - Bobby Stiles, 90, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 in San Angelo. Bobby was born January 30, 1930 in Stamford, Texas to Thomas and Orilla Hall Stiles. He lived in East Texas his family relocated to Corpus Christi where he graduated from High School. Bobby always had a very strong work ethic. As a boy, he delivered groceries on his bike and took one to two items from the store to people for 5 cents. He also delivered newspapers on his bike for " The Liberty" in Corpus Christi for 5 cents. As a young teenager he was also active in Boy Scouts and worked as a lifeguard in the summers. At the age of 19, Bobby joined the Air Force in Corpus Christi and went to Lackland Air Force Base for basic training where he was stationed for two years. He married Dorothy Jean Stiles, of Corpus Christi on August 17, 1951 and they shared 63 years before she preceded him in death. In December of 1951, he traveled by ship for 21 days to his next station in Nagoya Japan for 18 Months. He was stationed at numerous Air Force bases during his military career including, Brooks AFB, Kelly Travis AFB, Fairfield AFB, Shepherd AFB, Tacoma Washington, Iowa Park in Witchita Falls, TX, including a tour of Okinawa with Security Services and would retire after 20 years with his last station being Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo. After his retirement he went to work in the information technology industry as a computer programmer for Pool Company, M-System, GTE, Ethicon, and SAISD as a Substitute Teacher. Bobby Attended ASU and lacked two courses to graduate. During his lifetime, he served as a Boy Scout Assistant and later Scout Master for his son Robert, he remained very active in the community, coaching numerous sports teams including football, baseball and soccer and was also very active in the local Vietnam Veterans Chapter. Bobby married the love of his life, Bette Jo Holder on May 7, 2017 and they shared almost four amazing years together. Bobby was a loving husband, father and grandfather who devoted himself to his family, country, and community. Bobby was a very patient, kindhearted and giving soul with a great sense of humor and amazing smile. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, traveling and being with his family. Bobby also had the talent to fix anything that was broken. His kindness and generosity and great sense of humor will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss him! He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Dorothy, and three brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Bette Jo Stiles; his daughter, Katherine Hargrove (Robert) and their daughter Stacey Obregon (Lio), his great grandchildren, Carson and Emma; Stephen (Natalie) his great grandchildren Railee, Danae Hargrove, and Ayden Hargrove; Daughter, Linda Wade (Patrick) and their sons, Robert and Daniel Hillin; Daughter, Nancy Wallace (Rudolph) and their son Nicholas; and his son Robert Stiles (Gwen) and their son Benjamin.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 7:30 P.M. - 9:30 P.M., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M, Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Glen Meadows Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Cotton officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
