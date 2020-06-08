Bobbye Jo Harris of Wall, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, at age 89. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday evening, June 10th, from 6 to 8 PM, with the funeral to be held at Wall Brethren Church in Wall at 10 AM, Thursday morning, June 11th.
She was born February 4th, 1931, in Richland Springs, Texas, to parents Walter W. Wilson Sr. and Mamie Bell Bostick Wilson.
Bobbye graduated Brady High School in May 1949, then began working in a local store.
She married L.T. Cave Jr. on December 23rd, 1950, in her parent's home in Brady, Texas.
She lived in Eden, College Station, and Mason, Texas prior to moving to Wall, Texas in 1954, when her husband took a job as the Ag. Teacher.
She worked for the Wall Co-Op Gin under General Manager Cliff Hohensee for many years before Albert Keys convinced her to apply for the Post Masters position there in Wall. She was sworn in as Post Master on February 2nd, 1968 and held that position for 29 years before retiring. She was also the Secretary for the N.A.P.U.S. for two terms.
She was a member of the Wall Brethren Church and Wall Christian Sisters.
Bobbye Jo was the youngest of 8 children, who have all preceded her in death, along with her parents. She was also preceded in death by her first husband L.T. Cave (1980), her second husband Douglas McGraw (1996), and third husband Fred Harris (2016). She is also preceded in death by her son, Gary William Cave (1995), her nephews Bob Nowlin and Jackie Dean Jamar, and her niece Goldie Jaeger.
She is survived by her children David Cotton Cave of Wall and Sharon Allen (Paul) of Arlington, Texas. Grandchildren Ryan Allen (Katherine) of Dallas, Lauren Bobalik (Dustin) of Dallas, son Douglas McGraw Jr. (Linda) of San Antonio, great granddaughters Anna Ebersole Allen and Amelia Edmond Allen of Dallas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hohensee, grandsons Dustin Bobalik and Ryan Allen, nephews Justin Nowlin and Steve Wilson, and son Doug McGraw Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vicki Forlano, Dr. Willbaldo Ojeda, Dr. Keerthana Karubaiah, care providers Alma Torrez, Armida Ybarra, Evelia Carrillo, Barbara Castellano, Gloria Martinez, and Mary Urteaga for their care, help, and assistance. Donations can be made in her honor to your charity of choice or Wall Brethren Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.