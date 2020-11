Or Copy this URL to Share

Lohn - Bonnie Bergman Hayes, 74, of Lohn, TX passed away November 26, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Round Mountain Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Earl Hayes; son, Frank Shane Hayes of Stafford, TX; sister, Mary Jane Ahrns of Buffalo, TX; brother, Jim Bergman of Houston, TX; and two grandchildren.









