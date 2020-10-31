1/1
Bonnie Mae Burnett
Bonnie Mae Burnett

San Angelo - Bonnie Mae Eldred Burnett, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Robert Massie Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Chaplain J.T. Tucker will officiate. Burial will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ed Tannehill, Cody McKneely, Ricky Ashby, Jim Tinney, Randall Mull, and Chris Cruz.

Bonnie was born December 31, 1935 in Iraan, Texas to Allen Jefferson Eldred and Vera Viola Kinney Eldred. She was a 1954 graduate of Iraan High School. Bonnie married Arthur "Art" Burnett on August 1, 1955 in Lovington, New Mexico. Art passed away on April 22, 1990. Bonnie had worked for Schlumberger, the ASC office and in the banking business for over 30 years in Big Lake where she retired. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. Some of her favorite hobbies included sewing, gardening, traveling the world and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcella Burnett of San Angelo; a son Warren Burnett of San Angelo; a granddaughter, Ashley McKneely and husband Cody McKneely of Carlsbad, Texas; a grandson, Derek Burnett of San Angelo; and three great grandchildren, Kinslea, Mason and Wylie. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Allen Eldred; and three sisters, Lois Jones, Arlene Tannehill and Margie Draper.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity of your choice.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
