San Angelo - Bradley Carson Miles, age 84, passed into Heaven on April 5, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1934 to Willie and Carson Miles of San Angelo, Texas. He attended San Angelo public schools and graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1952. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, Texas where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He received a Bachelor of Business Degree in 1957 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1958 from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1958. He married Carol Cottingham on October 9, 1965. The couple lived in Abilene, Texas for approximately three years where he served as the Taylor County District Attorney and the County Court of Law Judge. He was also admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and all four of the United States District Courts in Texas. After moving back to San Angelo, he was in private practice as an attorney for over fifty years. Bradley then continued the family tradition of farming in Miles, Rowena and Rosebud, Texas. He also joined the Tom Green County Bar Association and was selected as a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. He served on the San Angelo Historic Preservation Commission, he was a San Angelo Soccer Association commissioner and coach, and he was a member of the San Angelo Rotary Club. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of San Angelo, Texas where he taught Sunday School in the 1970s, was a part of Adult 8 Sunday School, and he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed the San Angelo Symphony, travelling, reading, and working in his yard. Bradley enjoyed the company of four pugs over his lifetime: Honey, Noel, Tracy and Quatro.



Bradley Carson Miles is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, James Miles, Marjorie Scoggins, and Lou Adkins. He is also predeceased by his wife, Carol. Surviving family includes daughter Melanie Miles Hirschfeld of Austin and grandchildren, Jacy of Dallas and Miles of San Angelo and son M. C. Cottingham "Cottie" Miles, wife Ashley and grandchildren Elise and Catie of San Antonio. The family would like to thank Ray Durham, Carmen De La Garza, and Ida Luna for their combined years of friendship and service.



Graveside services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 PM. Vince Smith and Bill Gillum of First Baptist Church of San Angelo will officiate under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church of San Angelo, Texas, the San Angelo Symphony, or a .



