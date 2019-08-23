|
|
Brenda Elaine Burleson
Houston - Brenda Burleson, 71, of Houston, Tx formerly of San Angelo died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Houston. The Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mertzon Cemetery in Mertzon, TX. Survivors include her sons, A.J. Burleson and Jake Burleson, both of Houston; and her Sisters, Barbara Bradford and her husband Dennis, of Blanco, TX., and Denise McDonald and her husband Gary, of San Angelo. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 23, 2019