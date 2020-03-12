|
Brenda Pilkington
San Angelo - Brenda Pilkington, 68, of San Angelo passed away on March 7, 2020. Brenda was born on March 23, 1951, in San Angelo, to Lewis and Helen Rowley VanZant.
She worked in medical coding up until her retirement. Brenda enjoyed dancing, socializing, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She also loved to go fishing out her brother's ranch. Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Janice Early and her husband, Zack; Delinda Gizzi and her husband, Pete; her sister, Jo Feist; her brother, Jr. VanZant and his wife Sandra. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Whiskey River Saloon located at 125 East Concho Avenue. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020