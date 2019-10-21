|
|
Brent Davin Cuba
McKinney - Brent Davin Cuba of McKinney, Texas passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 49. He was born on December 23, 1969 to Gary Arnold Cuba and Judy Ann (Whitmire) Cuba in Fort Hood, Texas. Brent grew up in Garland, Texas and graduated from North Garland High School. He attended college at the University of Texas at Arlington. Brent briefly worked in Alaska setting up oil rig camps on the North Slope and also worked on offshore drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. During his time working offshore, Brent volunteered with the Friendswood Fire Department. In 2001, he started working as a fulltime firefighter in Desoto, Texas and he started working at the Plano Fire Department on February 20, 2006. He was promoted to Fire Engineer in 2013. Brent enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching football, spending time at Lake Ray Roberts and being on his boat. Throughout Brent's life, he set many goals, all of which he accomplished.
Brent is survived by his daughters, Shelby Huffman and Carleigh Cuba; sons, Bryce Cuba and Preston Barcheers; father, Gary Cuba of Garland, Texas; sisters, Callie McClain of The Colony, Texas, Paige Sibigtroth of Garland, Texas; niece, Alyssa Cuba and her children, Tayah and Trinleigh; nephew, Dorian Sibigtroth; and a host of other loving family, his immediate fire family, and other first responders.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Ann Cuba; and son, Collin Asher Cuba.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 West Park Blvd, Plano, Texas 75093. Family and friends were invited to Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013, at their convenience on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 to pay their respects and sign the register book.
To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019