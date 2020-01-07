|
|
Brian Christopher Lowe
Ballinger - Brian Christopher Lowe, also known as Mr. Dog, of Ballinger, TX passed away January 6, 2020. He was born in England on August 3, 1949 to Vera and Herbert Lowe. He married Janie Lowe on August 10, 2002. Brian had many jobs during his years living in England. He was a salesman, butcher and landscaper just to name a few. Once he came to Texas, he opened up a hot dog place in the Sunset Mall called Mr. Dog. During his 10 years in the mall he tried to make Mr. Dog a fun place. He hosted Super Bowl parties, Karaoke night, birthday parties and started the annual Sunset Mall Mr. Dog July 4th hot dog eating contest. He retired from there in 2016. He had many interests in his life; model railroads, photography, airplanes, space, science, history and all kinds of music. He even played drums in a country western band in England. He is survived by his son, Robert Lowe, spouse Jaide and granddaughter, Aimee of England. His daughter, Emma Lowe-Puttick, spouse, John and grandson, Charlie of England. Sister, Penny Slate and brother-in-law, Mike. Stepchildren, Mary Beam of San Angelo and Curtis De Palma of Waco. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Texas and across the pond. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020