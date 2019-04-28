|
|
Brocky Jenkins
San Angelo - Brocky Jenkins passed from this earth into the hands of his maker on April 14th, 2019.
Brocky was born in Sweetwater Texas June 6, 1948 to Robert and Cody Jenkins.
The family moved to Midland, TX in the mid 60's. Brocky attended Cowden Jr High and completed his schooling at Midland High as a proud Midland High Bulldog.
Brocky quickly made many life time friends of all ages. He was a kind spirited young man with a soft heart and very much a gentleman. Always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need without ever being asked.
His smile and wit were quick, genuine and contagious. His eyes always had a twinkle which intrigued those around him to be anxious to hear the next story he had to tell or leave them with wonderment about his next adventure.
Brocky moved to California in his 20s where he went to work managing apartments. He loved his job and continued to joyfully work and spread laughter and good memories with all who crossed his path.
Brocky loved and was very close to his family.
Several months ago Brocky moved back to Texas to be close to his twin brother Rocky.
The laughter, love and good times between them was uplifting to all who were fortunate enough to share time with them.
Brocky was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stirman Jenkins, mother, Cody Childress Jenkins, brother Bobby Jenkins He is survived by his sisters Corene Franks of Iowa, June Taylor of California, Stormy Richards of Iowa, twin brother Rocky Jenkins and wife Sandy of Fredericksburg TX, sons Bryan Jenkins of Arizona, Jimmy Don Jenkins of California...Daughter Chrissy of California and eight grandchildren.
Brocky requested to be cremated and have a private service with only immediate family in attendance. This request will be honored.
Brocky's beautiful smile, contagious laughter, intriguing twinkle in his eyes, kind and gentle spirit will forever live in our hearts.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 28, 2019