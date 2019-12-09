Services
Dr. Bruce Robinson Heare

Dr. Bruce Robinson Heare Obituary
Dr. Bruce Robinson Heare

San Angelo - Dr. Bruce Robinson Heare, known by his grandchildren as Boo Boo, was a husband, father, physician, friend, grillmaster, musician, and outdoorsman. He passed away December 6, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas surrounded by family in his home. He was born October 11, 1958 to Charles Robinson Heare and Anne Edwards Heare in Beaumont, Texas.

Bruce was the youngest of 4 children. He met the love of his life, Ginger Heare, in high school and they married on June 6, 1981. After graduating from Lamar University, he went on to graduate from UTMB in Galveston. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Gastroenterology.

They moved to San Angelo in 1990, where he practiced until his retirement in 2015. His practice was not only a career, but a calling and a passion through which he touched many lives. Bruce enjoyed sharing his love of hunting, fishing and camping. His family was his top priority and in his final years his grandchildren brought him great joy. His love of the Lord was demonstrated in the faithful life that he lived. His faith was his strength and his hope until the very end.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Anne; and sister, Grace. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; son, Bradley (Jean); daughter, Lauren (Hunter); son, Daniel (Hannah); grandchildren, Kyla, Archer, Ian, and Lillian; brothers, Charles (Janie), and Travis (Denise); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church, San Angelo TX, on Wednesday Dec 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow.

Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
