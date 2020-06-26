Bud Frank Derby, Jr.



San Angelo - Bud Frank Derby, Jr., of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be held from 2-6 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tommy King officiating. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Shannon Medical Center for their compassionate care, Visiting Angels - Christina and Angella for treating Frank like he was family, and Meals for the Elderly and their many volunteers. Frank was loved by many and will be truly missed.









