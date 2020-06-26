Bud Frank Derby Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bud Frank Derby, Jr.

San Angelo - Bud Frank Derby, Jr., of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be held from 2-6 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tommy King officiating. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Shannon Medical Center for their compassionate care, Visiting Angels - Christina and Angella for treating Frank like he was family, and Meals for the Elderly and their many volunteers. Frank was loved by many and will be truly missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved