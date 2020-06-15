Bud Yancy



Ballinger - Charles "Bud" Ray Yancy, 84, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.



Bud was born on November 16, 1935, to Charlie and Daisy (Rodgers) Yancy in Eldorado, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Marines. On June 13, 1987, he married Virginia Sue Howe in San Angelo, Texas. Bud worked hard on his glass business that he owned in Del Rio, Texas until he retired in the mid-'80s. While in Del Rio he was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He loved the outdoors, crappie fishing, and working in his yard. Bud also loved country music and dancing, but his pride and joy was the home he built with his own hands in Talpa, Texas. He loved to play games, cook on an old fashioned campfire, and entertain his many friends. Bud and his wife Sue were also members of the First Christian Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Daisy Yancy, and his siblings. His three brothers Curtis, Forest, and Carl; and his four sisters Marie, Virginia, Jerry, and Jody. Bud is also preceded in death by his special friend and business partner Skinny Lupton.



Bud is survived by his wife, Sue; his son Jerry Yancy of Miles, Tx; his daughters Carla Yancy of Miles, and Shelly Sanford and husband Robbie of San Angelo; son Gary Rogers and wife Sandra of Abilene, Texas, and a special niece Darla Neil of San Angelo. He is survived as well by his 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bud is also survived by the pets that he loved.



A memorial service for Bud will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church of Ballinger. Lynn Smith will officiate.









