Bur Herron



San Angelo - Bur Herron went home to be with his Lord and Savior and to reunite with his loving wife, parents and siblings on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



Bur was a US Army Veteran and joined in 1951. He was a blacksmith and all-around cowboy in Arizona in 1958. In his life-time he had a successful and interesting career as a ferrier. He shod horses for Walt Garrison a former NFL Dallas Cowboy, the world's smallest horse with the Shriners Circus in San Angelo and for the late Governor of Texas, Dolph Briscoe. He also shod horses for Lady Bird Johnson, Tom Green County Sheriff's Posse, along with other Sherriff's Posses and several Texas Rangers. Bur was also a government trapper for several years. He loved being outdoors with friends and family and working in his shop. He loved his family with all his heart and would do anything for them. We are so glad we were able to be there and hold your hand. We will miss you and we will see you and hug you again someday in our next life. We love you.



Bur is preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Hart Herron, whom he married on July 2, 1960 in Acuna, Mexico. Also preceded by his sons, Shamus Herron and William Terrell McMillan.



He is survived by his sons, James Duane Herron and wife Laneta, Michael McMillan, David McMillan; grandchildren, Matthew Herron, Halie Herron, Wesley Brinegar, Chelsea Brinegar, William Terrell McMillan III, Ginger McMillan, Traci Biner, Michelle Peavy, Travis McMillan and Amanda McMillan; as well as numerous great grandchildren.



Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store