Buster Brown Webb, Jr.
San Angelo - BusterWebb, Jr.BrownBuster Brown Webb, Jr. was born on October 8, 1937 in San Angelo, TX, To Buster and Gladys (Muckleroy) Webb. He left this world on March 1, 2020. Buster graduated from San Angelo High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter he joined the 46th Armored Division of the Texas National Guard. He was employed by General Telephone Company in San Angelo. Buster began as a draftsman and eventually moved to the computer department when computers were brought online. After 20 years at GTE, he decided he wanted to work outdoors. Buster retired and moved to Lovington, New Mexico, then Midland, Texas, working for John L. Cox Oil Company. During this time, he met and married Sally Mogford on April 29, 2000. After 20 years of service in the oil patch, he retired for a second time.
Buster is survived by his wife, Sally Webb of San Angelo; two daughters, Kathy Webb and Stephanie Webb Blackmon, of Temple, TX.; his sons, Tracy Webb and wife Kristi with their children, Ryon Webb, Shea Landry and Case Webb of Houston, TX, and Justin Webb and wife Amy with their daughter, Madeline, of Barnardsville, North Carolina; step-daughter, Margaret Blackmon and her children, Seth Blackmon and Mary Whitfill. He is also survived by one sister, Rena Dee Gaines, of San Angelo, and a brother, Rick Webb and wife Dot, of Austin, TX. Other survivors include one niece, Tonda Gaines of San Angelo, and three nephews, Steve Gaines of Christoval, TX., Hunter Webb of Round Rock, TX., and Damon Webb of Georgetown, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Gladys Webb, and one nephew, John D. Webb.
Buster was a member of West Angelo Church of Christ and The Lion's Club.
The family would like to thank Brad Grissom with St. Gabriel's hospice for his wonderful care.
A memorial service for Buster will be held at 2 PM, Friday, March 6th, 2020, in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Webb family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020