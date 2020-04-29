|
Byron Dixon Cleere
San Angelo - Byron Dixon Cleere left us on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Dixon was born on December 13, 1992 and placed in his parent's arms, Kirk and Patsy Cleere, on December 20, 1992. This precious gift came into this world with spirit, laughter, and a passion for life like no other. His world was filled with a love of butterflies, bugs, lizards, snakes and anything else that could make his mother scream.
Dixon's daredevil passion started early with skateboards, and bike ramps often ending with less than great results. His love of life included his passion for the outdoors- skiing, hiking, fishing, hunting on his beloved ranch and watching car races (including participating in few of his own). He loved music, friends, and fast cars, but more than all these he loved his family and they loved him. All are forever grateful for their all too short time with him.
His untimely death was a tragic result of addiction. Addiction took his life, but it did not define him. This man lit up a room when he arrived. He loved everyone and like his father enjoyed meeting and greeting new people. Sadly, Dixon's introduction to drugs and alcohol in middle school led him down a path that despite his family's love and his own attempts at recovery, he never succeeded at conquering all of his demons.
Dixon will always be remembered for his smile, his quick wit, his love of family and friends, his passion for cars - especially fast ones, and his desire to be successful. His regular calls always starting with "Hey Mom, Hey Pops - what's up" will forever be a cherished memory,
Byron Dixon Cleere is survived by his parents, Kirk and Patsy Cleere, sisters Jewel and Jabyn Cleere, grandparents Sonny and Claudia Cleere, very special aunt and uncle Ann and Frank Stringer, many beloved cousins, and his friend Tom Vendetti who was always by his side supporting his recovery.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at First United Methodist Church at 11:00am.
Consistent with the actions taken by many churches, congregations, and places of worship across the state, consider having employees, volunteers, and attendees wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). When seating please skip a row, members in the same family may sit together, and then every separate family should sit 6 feet apart.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020