Callie Norman Sides
Goldthwaite - Callie Norman Sides, 84 of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away September 12, 2019 at Temple, Texas. Callie was born on October 18, 1934 to Oscar Evander Sides & Mina Vines Sides in Brown County, Texas. He married Eula Mae Hollingsworth on January 1, 1958 in Arcadia, Florida. His memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite, Texas. He is survived by his two children, Mark Sides of Robert Lee, Texas and Mary Sides of Goldthwaite, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Evander Sides and Mina Vines Sides; his wife, Eula Sides in January of 2017; his sister, Betty Traylor; and his brother Wilmot Louvell Sides. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Scott & White Hospital, McLennan Community College Foundation, or any local Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019