Calvin George Pelzel
Wall - Calvin George Pelzel, 90, of Wall, was welcomed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
A Rosary Service will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 1st at 6:00 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00P.M. Deacon Alan Pelzel will preside over the rosary and Fr. Joe Choutapalli will celebrate the funeral mass. There will be overflow seating in the Parish Hall facilities. Please bring a mask as they will be required upon entry.
Calvin was born on July 3, 1930 to Fritz and Maggie (Witzsche) Pelzel in a farmhouse in Falls County, TX. At a young age his family moved to Olfen, TX. Calvin married the love of his life, Mary Ann Braden, on January 9, 1951.
Calvin proudly served his country in the United States Army (1951 - 1953) during which time he was stationed in Colorado Springs, CO. After moving back to Wall, Calvin worked for the Lone Star Gas Company for over 20 years while farming alongside his wife and four children. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and instilled a strong work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He was dedicated to agriculture and received Outstanding Associate Member of the Year from the Wall Young Farmers in 1991.
Calvin had a deep love and appreciation for the Wall Community. He served on the St. Ambrose Parish Council, was a charter member of the St. Ambrose Knights of Columbus and Wall VFD and served many years as an auctioneer at the St. Ambrose Fall Festival. He cherished many memories with the Hunting Bunch, the Domino Club, and the company of great friends, including George Halfmann, at "the office" (the Wall Co-Op coffee room).
Calvin was a devoted husband, a proud "Dad" to his children, "Popo" to his grand- and great-grandkids, "Uncle C" to many, and a friend to all. His light-hearted sense of humor brightened the lives of many. He never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke, a smile, and subtle life lessons. He was a farmer, a storyteller, and hunter, and that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his daughters Debbie Lange and Patsy Schwertner, his brother Wilburn and wife Ruby Dell Pelzel, brother Bill and wife Doris Ann Pelzel, brother Dennis Pelzel, and sister-in-law Marcie Pelzel. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Mary Ann; son Steve Pelzel and wife Debbie of Garden City, TX; daughter Monica Noland and husband Kevin of Miles, TX; brother James Pelzel of Rosebud, TX; brother Fred and wife Nancy Pelzel, and sister-in-law Carol Pelzel all of San Angelo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren: Heather (Brett) Hendrikson, Heidi (Rene) Duron, Colby (Ruth) Pelzel, Tamra Schwertner, Lance (Amy) Schwertner, Ty (Korri) Lange, TJ (Keria) Pelzel, Ashlee (Derrick) Fuchs, Reagan (Stefani) Noland, and Abbey (Dusty) Hicks.
Great-grandchildren: Gavin and Gage Hendrikson; Townes, Scout, and Guy Pelzel; Emarie and Lyle Schwertner; Bryson, Paityn, and Jaelyn Lange; Tristan Puente and Bronson Pelzel; Josephine, Augustus, and Otto Fuchs; Milo and Fritz Noland; and Calvin and Thomas Hicks.
Pallbearers for the service will be his grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers for the service will be Brett Schniers, George Halfmann, Dick Braden, Joe D. Schwartz and Charles Braden.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers and to St. Gabriel's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please hug your babies, share some memories, tell a joke, take a kid fishing, call a friend, and/or consider a donation to the Debbie Pelzel Lange scholarship fund at Wall ISD or the charity of your choice
