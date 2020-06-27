Calvin Hall Watkins
1937 - 2020
Calvin Hall Watkins

San Angelo - Calvin Hall Watkins, 82, of San Angelo, passed away on June 25, 2020.

He was born on July 11, 1937 in Wingate, TX to Kenneth and Ione Watkins. He married Nelda on September 30, 1958 and had three children. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and retired after twenty years of service as a Master Sergeant. He served his country in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. He had a passion for Dallas Cowboys football, fishing, his church and his family. The joy of his life was his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons Keith and Kenneth Watkins, his older brother Carrell and younger sister Sandra. Calvin is survived by his wife Nelda, son Glen Watkins, brother Clayton and his wife Debby, grandchildren Jillian Kincannon and Keith Watkins, his three great grandkids, Zoe, Zayda and Izaac, nieces and nephews Tracy, Trudy, Tim, Tom, Paula, Johnny, Ricky, Jimmy, April and Robby.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 AM in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Bro. Chris Sweet and Bro. George Cooper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Watkins family asks that a donation be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
