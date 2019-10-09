|
Camilla Jean Young
San Angelo - Camilla Jean Young departed her earthly home October 8, 2019, at age 91. She was born in Rowena, Texas, on November 26, 1927, being the only daughter of Daulton and Mable Caffey. She had six brothers.
Camilla graduated in 1945 from Ballinger High School and eventually met and married the love of her life, Eldo Young on September 1, 1946.
She worked at First National Bank of San Angelo from 1951 until 1972 as assistant vice-president and in 1974 began her position with the Oil and Gas Division of the Texas Railroad Commission where she retired in 1991.
Survivors include her two sons, Dennis and Tony, grandsons Jamey and Anthony Paul, and granddaughter Heather Jean.
She is also survived by step-son Wayne Sawyer, sister-n-law Ella Caffey, daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Ivonne, and many cherished neices, nephews, great-grandchildren, and beloved friends.
Camilla is resting in peace with her Lord, and in the loving arms of her husband, Eldo, her parents, and her six brothers, Curtis, Arlie, Hugh, Billy, Chester, and Delbert.
Camilla loved to sing and dance along with her favorite songs, wrote beautiful poetry, was an avid reader, and supported arts and music for children. She sometimes taught dance lessons to abused and neglected children at Hill Country Youth Ranch, which is where she has requested memorial donations be sent.
Hill Country Youth Ranch
P.O. Box 67
Ingram, Texas 78025
(830) 367-2131
youth-ranch.org
(Memo: Camilla's Music Project)
Graveside service will be at 2:00pm, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
