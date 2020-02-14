|
Captain Junior Powell, "Jr"
San Angelo - Captain Junior Powell, "Jr" (83), passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas. He was born on October 5, 1936, in Hatfield, Arkansas to Captain Tibbs Powell and Mary Lee Spruel Powell. Junior graduated from Montezuma High School and served in the Army National Guard. He took pride in working for 53 years at Archer Flooring.
He married Dalma Frances Barron on November 24, 1957, in Farmington, New Mexico. Junior was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He always smiled, and he never met a stranger. Junior was an avid fisherman, and he loved hunting and golfing. We will miss his never-ending smiles and his "always happy" attitude. Junior was a member of Community Hills Christian Church where he served faithfully as: Deacon, Elder and Chair of Elders.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Adelia Powell, Joyce Powell-Slevin and Blanche Powell-Littlefield-Thompson; one brother: Edward Powell. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Dalma Powell of San Angelo, Texas. His three children: Chris Powell (Donna), Jeana L. DuBose (Max) and Barron Powell. His three grandchildren: Robert Powell, Brandie Powell and William Newsom. His eight great-grandchildren: Caleb Powell, Sarah Powell, Wesley Brown, Hudson Brown, Elliot Brown, Palmer Brown, Wallace Brown and Loralei Newson. He is also survived by his two brothers: Evan Powell and Sid Powell.
A memorial service honoring his life and legacy will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020